Saints Hire Eagles QB Coach Doug Nussmeier As OC

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints have officially hired Eagles QB coach Doug Nussmeier as their next offensive coordinator.

This is the way things have been tracking for some time now, as Nussmeier became an early favorite to follow new Saints HC Kellen Moore to New Orleans from Philadelphia.

Nussmeier, 54, played five seasons in the NFL for the Saints and Colts before taking a coaching job with the BC Lions of the CFL in 2001. He accepted his first NFL coaching job in 2006 when the Rams hired him as their QBs coach.

From there, Nussmeier coached for a number of universities including Fresno State, Washington, Alabama, Michigan and Florida. The Cowboys hired him as their TEs coach in 2018 and he took over as QB coach in 2020.

From there, Nussmeier had stints with the Chargers and Eagles as QB coach.