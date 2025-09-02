Saints Hiring Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff As Consultant

SI.com’s Albert Breer reports the Saints are hiring former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff as a consultant.

Breer mentions Dimitroff spent more than three years as the CEO at SumerSports before joining New Orleans in April through training camp.

Dimitroff, 59, took his first NFL job with the Chiefs back in 1993 as a scout. He worked for the Lions, Browns and Patriots before being promoted to director of college scouting for New England in 2003.

After five years in the position, the Falcons hired Dimitroff as GM for the 2008 season.

Dimitroff had a strong run in Atlanta, winning executive of the year twice and helping build a team that went to the Super Bowl in 2016, before being let go earlier this season.

During his 13 years as Falcons GM, Dimitroff’s teams produced a record of 109-88 (55.3 percent), which includes six playoff appearances.