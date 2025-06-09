Saints Hosted OL Vitaliy Gurman For Workout

The New Orleans Saints hosted free agent OL Vitaliy Gurman for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Gurman, 26, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Raiders practice squad.

Las Vegas brought Gurman back on a futures deal for the 2023 season but cut him again coming out of the preseason. After a brief stint on the practice squad, he was cut again and landed with the Cardinals practice squad for a couple weeks.

The Jets signed Gurman to the practice squad near the end of the season and re-signed him to a futures deal for 2024 but was released a few months later.

Gurman competed in the XFL in the 2025 season.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.