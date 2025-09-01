Saints Hosting LB Eku Leota For Workout

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports former Panthers and Steelers LB Eku Leota is working out with the Saints on Monday.

Leota, 26, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He was cut by the Panthers once again and made his way onto Pittsburgh’s practice squad in October. Leota re-signed with Pittsburgh on a futures deal but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Leota appeared in three games for the Panthers and Steelers and recorded five total tackles, including three tackles for loss, and one sack.