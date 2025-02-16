Saints Interviewing Brandon Staley & Christian Parker For DC Job Today

According to Albert Breer, the Saints are interviewing 49ers assistant HC Brandon Staley and Eagles DB coach Christian Parker for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Staley is viewed as the favorite to land the job, as he hired new Saints HC Kellen Moore as his offensive coordinator his last year with the Chargers.

Parker is an interesting name to watch, though, as he worked with Moore this past season on the staff and is viewed in some circles as an up-and-comer.

Here’s where the Saints DC search stands so far:

Vikings DB coach Daronte Jones (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles DB coach Christian Parker (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers assistant HC Brandon Staley (Interviewed)

Staley, 42 began his coaching career at Northern Illinois in 2006 and worked for several schools including St. Thomas, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Tennessee, James Madison, and John Carroll before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2017.

Staley followed Vic Fangio to Denver after he was hired as their head coach. Stanley coached outside linebackers for three years before the Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

From there, the Chargers hired Staley as their head coach back in January of 2021. However, the Chargers opted to move on from Staley during the 2023 season.

He drew interest from the Dolphins, Packers and Rams for their defensive coordinator jobs, but didn’t land any of them. In 2024 he replaced fellow former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn as the 49ers assistant head coach.

Throughout his three-year tenure as head coach, Staley coached 47 games for the Chargers with a record of 24-23.

Parker, 33, began his coaching career as Virginia State’s defensive backs coach from 2013-2014 and held the same role at Norfolk State from 2015-2016. He was also Notre Dame and Texas A&M’s defensive analyst in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

He began his NFL coaching career as the Packers’ defensive quality control coach in 2020-2021 and was hired as the Broncos defensive backs coach in 2021. He joined the Eagles in the same role in 2024.

We’ll have more on the Saints’ DC search as the news is available.