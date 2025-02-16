Saints Interviewing Eagles QB Coach Doug Nussmeier For OC

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints will interview Eagles QB coach Doug Nussmeier for their offensive coordinator job.

Nussmeier followed Saints HC Kellen Moore from the Chargers to Philadelphia when the Eagles hired Moore as offensive coordinator last year.

Now he’s viewed as a strong candidate to do the same and follow Moore to New Orleans.

Nussmeier, 54, played five seasons in the NFL for the Saints and Colts before taking a coaching job with the BC Lions of the CFL in 2001. He accepted his first NFL coaching job in 2006 when the Rams hired him as their QBs coach.

From there, Nussmeier coached for a number of universities including Fresno State, Washington, Alabama, Michigan and Florida. The Cowboys hired him as their TEs coach in 2018 and he took over as QB coach in 2020.

From there, Nussmeier had stints with the Chargers and Eagles as QB coach.

We’ll have more on the Saints’ OC search as the news is available.