Saints LB Craig Robertson Announces Retirement

The New Orleans Saints announced that veteran LB Craig Robertson is retiring from the NFL.

“Craig was a fantastic player, leader and a consummate professional throughout his time with the New Orleans Saints,” said Saints Executive Vice-President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, via the team’s official site. “When he arrived in 2016, Craig instantly became a leader in the locker room and was well respected by his teammates and staff. It was a pleasure watching Craig’s passion, toughness and leadership ability on the field, in our locker room and in our community. We thank him and wish him, his wife Brittani and their children all the best in their future endeavors.”

A former starter for the Saints, Robertson didn’t appear in any games last season and was reduced to a reserve role in the three previous years.

Robertson, 34, wound up signing on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas back in 2011. He spent over five years in Cleveland before signing on with the Saints for the 2016 season.

Robertson played out the final year of his three, $5 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 before returning to New Orleans on a two-year deal. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent.

For his career, Robertson appeared in 136 games and recorded 533 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 10 interceptions, four forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 26 pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.