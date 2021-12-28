Saints Make Eight Moves Including Activating S Malcolm Jenkins

The New Orleans Saints officially made eight roster moves on Tuesday for Week 17 including activating S Malcolm Jenkins and TE Juwan Johnson from the COVID list.

The full list of roster moves includes:

Jenkins, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2009. He spent five years in New Orleans before signing on with the Eagles in 2014.

Jenkins was set to make a base salary of $7.75 million in the final year of his deal in 2020 when the Eagles released him. He signed with the Saints on a four-year, $32 million deal in 2020.

In 2021, Jenkins has played in 14 games for the Saints, recording 71 tackles, five passes defended, one sack, and one interception.