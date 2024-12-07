Saints Make Five Moves, Activate RB Kendre Miller

The New Orleans Saints made a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 15 game.

The full list of moves includes:

Saints activated RB Kendre Miller from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Saints signed WRs Kevin Austin and Dante Pettis to their active roster.

and to their active roster. Saints waived OL Kyle Hergel .

. Saints placed OL Nick Saldiveri on injured reserve.

Miller, 22, hails from Mount Enterprise, Texas, and was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Saints used the No. 71 overall pick in the third round on Miller in 2023.

Miller signed a four-year, $5,654,319 rookie contract that includes a $1,112,232 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,285,071 in 2024.

In 2024, Miller has appeared in two games for the Saints and rushed for 52 yards on nine carries (5.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.