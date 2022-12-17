Saints Make Five Moves, Activate C Erik McCoy

The Saints made four roster moves on Saturday, including activating C Erik McCoy from injured reserve.

The team is also placing LB Zack Baun on injured reserve, activating WR Chase Hansen from IR, and elevating WR Kirk Merritt from the practice squad.

In an additional move, the team is waiving LB Nephi Sewell.

McCoy, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6.1 million deal that includes a $2.4 million signing bonus.

McCoy was set to make a base salary of $1.323 million in 2022 and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Saints signed him to a five-year, $63.75 million contract in September.

In 2022, McCoy has appeared in nine games for the Saints, making nine starts for them at center.