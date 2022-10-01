Saints Make Four Moves, Including Elevating RB Latavius Murray

The New Orleans Saints announced they are elevating RB Latavius Murray and TE J.P. Holtz for Week 4 on Saturday.

The team is also signing QB Jake Luton to their active roster and waiving FB Adam Prentice.

Murray, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2013. After four years with the Raiders, Murray departed for a three-year, $15 million contract that included $3.4 million guaranteed with the Vikings.

Murray later signed a four-year, $14.4 million contract with the Saints in 2019. From there, he joined the Ravens during the 2021 season.

In 2021, Murray appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and rushed for 501 yards on 119 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with 10 catches for 75 yards and six touchdowns.