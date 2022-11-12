Saints Make Four Moves Including Placing C Erik McCoy On IR

The New Orleans Saints made a series of roster moves for Week 10 on Saturday including placing C Erik McCoy on injured reserve.
Other moves from the Saints include:
- Saints signed C Josh Andrews to their active roster.
- Saints elevated DB Bryce Thompson and RB Jordan Howard to their active roster.
McCoy, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6.1 million deal that includes a $2.4 million signing bonus.
McCoy was set to make a base salary of $1.323 million in 2022 and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Saints signed him to a five-year, $63.75 million contract in September.
In 2022, McCoy has appeared in nine games for the Saints, making nine starts for them at center.
