Saints Make Four Moves Including Placing C Erik McCoy On IR

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New Orleans Saints made a series of roster moves for Week 10 on Saturday including placing C Erik McCoy on injured reserve.

Erik McCoy

Other moves from the Saints include:

McCoy, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6.1 million deal that includes a $2.4 million signing bonus. 

McCoy was set to make a base salary of $1.323 million in 2022 and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Saints signed him to a five-year, $63.75 million contract in September. 

In 2022, McCoy has appeared in nine games for the Saints, making nine starts for them at center.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply