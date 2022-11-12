Saints Make Four Moves Including Placing C Erik McCoy On IR

The New Orleans Saints made a series of roster moves for Week 10 on Saturday including placing C Erik McCoy on injured reserve.

Other moves from the Saints include:

Saints signed C Josh Andrews to their active roster.

to their active roster. Saints elevated DB Bryce Thompson and RB Jordan Howard to their active roster.

McCoy, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6.1 million deal that includes a $2.4 million signing bonus.

McCoy was set to make a base salary of $1.323 million in 2022 and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Saints signed him to a five-year, $63.75 million contract in September.

In 2022, McCoy has appeared in nine games for the Saints, making nine starts for them at center.