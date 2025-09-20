Saints Make Four Moves, Sign WR Kevin Austin To Active Roster

Per Mike Triplett, the Saints are making four roster moves ahead of Week 3, including signing WR Kevin Austin to the active roster.

The team is also waiving TE Moliki Matavao and elevating TE Treyton Welch and LB Fadil Diggs.

Austin Jr., 25, originally went undrafted out of Notre Dame back in 2022.

He caught on with the Jaguars and was among their final roster cuts, later being brought back to the practice squad. He signed a reserve/futures deal with the team back in January of 2023 but wound up being waived in August of that year.

Austin Jr. then signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL back in January of 2024, going on to win the UFL Championship with the team.

During his time at Notre Dame, Austin Jr. appeared in 26 games and had 13 starts. He caught 54 passes for 996 yards (18.4 YPC) and seven touchdowns. He also had one carry for eight yards.

In 2024, Austin appeared in eight games for the Saints and caught 11 passes for 151 yards.