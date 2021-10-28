Saints Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The New Orleans Saints officially signed DT Albert Huggins and OL Will Clapp to their practice squad on Thursday and released RB Ryquell Armstead and LB Lakiem Williams from the unit.

Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:

Armstead, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,865,756 contract that included a $345,756 signing bonus.

The Jaguars waived Armstead earlier this offseason and he landed with the Giants, but New York cut him before the start of training camp. The Saints signed him to their practice squad a few weeks ago.

Armstead caught COVID-19 last year and missed the entire season while battling the effects of the virus.

In 2019, Armstead appeared in all 16 games for the Jaguars and rushed for 108 yards on 35 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with 14 receptions for 144 yards receiving and two touchdowns.