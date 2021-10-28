Saints Make Four Practice Squad Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New Orleans Saints officially signed DT Albert Huggins and OL Will Clapp to their practice squad on Thursday and released RB Ryquell Armstead and LB Lakiem Williams from the unit. 

Saints Helmet

Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:

  1. WR Kawaan Baker
  2. DT Josiah Bronson
  3. DB KeiVarae Russell
  4. WR Kevin White
  5. WR Easop Winston
  6. TE Ethan Wolf
  7. DB Dylan Mabin
  8. OT Caleb Benenoch
  9. FB Adam Prentice
  10. DB Jordan Miller
  11. OT Jordan Mills
  12. DB Bryce Thompson
  13. G Forrest Lamp
  14. RB Lamar Miller
  15. DT Albert Huggins
  16. OL Will Clapp

Armstead, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,865,756 contract that included a $345,756 signing bonus.

The Jaguars waived Armstead earlier this offseason and he landed with the Giants, but New York cut him before the start of training camp. The Saints signed him to their practice squad a few weeks ago. 

Armstead caught COVID-19 last year and missed the entire season while battling the effects of the virus.

In 2019, Armstead appeared in all 16 games for the Jaguars and rushed for 108 yards on 35 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with 14 receptions for 144 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply