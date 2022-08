Saints Make Four Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints announced four roster moves on Monday, including signing CB Jordan Brown and LB Chase Hansen.

The team also Saints waived injured DB Dylan Mabin and activated WR Rashid Shaheed from the PUP list.

Brown, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Bengals out of South Dakota State back in 2019 but was among their final roster cuts that year.

He had brief stints with the Jaguars, Raiders, and Commanders practice squads before winding up back with the Raiders for a second stint.

Brown has yet to appear in an NFL game so far in his career or record any statistics.