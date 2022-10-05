Saints Make Four Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints promoted TE J.P. Holtz to the active roster and signed WR Kevin White and DB Bryce Thompson to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

New Orleans also designated DT Malcolm Roach to return from injured reserve. This opens up a three-week window for Roach to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

White, 30, is a former No. 7 overall pick by the Bears out of West Virginia in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $16.563 million fully guaranteed rookie contract.

White has struggled to remain healthy since being drafted. He missed his entire rookie season after sustaining a stress fracture in his shin, and then landed on the injured reserve once again in 2016 after suffering a spiral fracture in his fibula.

The year after that, White sustained another season-ending injury in Week 1 after going down with a fractured collarbone.

White signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in 2019 but was cut before the start of the season. From there, he had a short stint with 49ers before he caught on with the Saints. The Saints put him on IR and later cut him with a settlement.

In 2021, White appeared in five games for the Saints and caught one of five targets for 38 yards.