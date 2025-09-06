Saints Make Four Roster Moves Ahead Of Week 1

According to Katherine Terrell, the Saints made four roster moves ahead of their Week 1 matchup.

The team signed seventh-round DE Fadil Diggs to the active roster and waived QB Jake Haener in a corresponding move.

New Orleans also elevated DE Jonah Williams and TE Jack Stoll for their game against the Cardinals.

Haener, 26, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention for All-MWC in 2020.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus. He was among the Saints’ final roster cuts this year but re-signed to the practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2 percent of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.