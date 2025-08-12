Saints Make Six Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints made a series of roster moves on Tuesday including placing OL Will Clapp on season-ending injured reserve.

The full list includes:

Saints placed G Will Clapp on injured reserve

on injured reserve Saints signed WR Roderick Daniels, TE Seth Green, and DT Jayden Peevy

TE and DT Saints waived WR Chris Tyree from injured reserve with a settlement

from injured reserve with a settlement Saints waived TE Mason Pline with an injury designation

Clapp suffered a serious foot injury that is believed to be season-ending, so this move was expected.

Clapp, 29, was a seventh-round pick to the Saints out of LSU in the 2018 draft. He signed a four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal through 2021 but was let go before the 2020 season and re-signed to the practice squad.

He spent 2020 through 2022 on and off New Orleans’ practice squad and was eventually released after the 2022 season. He signed one-year deals with the Chargers for 2022 and 2023 and signed a one-year deal with the Bills for the 2024 season.

Buffalo waived him after training camp and went back and forth from the active roster before ultimately being let go after the season.

He signed a one-year contract with the Saints this offseason.

In 2024, Clapp appeared in one game for the Bills and made one start.