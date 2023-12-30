Saints Make Three Moves Including Placing RT Ryan Ramczyk On IR

The New Orleans Saints announced Saturday that they’ve placed RT Ryan Ramczyk on Injured Reserve and signed OT Cameron Erving to their active roster.

The Saints also elevated DB Shemar Jean-Charles to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Ramczyk, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.891 million contract when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

Ramcyzk was set to make $11.064 million for the 2021 season on the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $96 million extension with the team.

Ramczyk will make a $14 million base salary for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Ramczyk appeared in and started 12 games for the Saints at right tackle.