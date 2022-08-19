Saints Make Three Roster Moves

According to Katherine Terrell, the Saints re-signed K John Parker Romo and placed OL Sage Doxtater and Forrest Lamp on the injured reserve.

New Orleans waived Doxtater with an injury designation on Thursday.

Lamp, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $6,666,906, which included a signing bonus of $2,988,660.

The Bills signed Lamp to a one-year contract last year before placing him on injured reserve in August. He was later released and eventually signed to the Saints’ practice squad. New Orleans re-signed him back in March.

In 2021, Lamp was active for one game for the Saints.