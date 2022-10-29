Saints Make Three Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints made a few roster moves on Saturday in advance of their Week 8 game.

The full list includes:

Saints released WR Keith Kirkwood .

. Saints elevated WR Kevin White to their active roster.

to their active roster. Saints signed CB Chris Harris to their active roster.

Harris, 33, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas back in 2011. He has played all seven years of his NFL career in Denver.

Harris was entering the final year of his five-year, $42.5 million contract and set to make a base salary of $7.8 million for the 2019 season when Denver signed him to a new, one-year, $12.05 million deal last year.

From there, Harris agreed to a two-year deal worth more than $20 million with the Chargers in 2020. He later signed on to the Saints’ practice squad.

In 2022, Harris appeared in three games for the Saints and recorded 14 tackles, one forced fumble and a pass deflection.