Saints Make Two Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints announced they signed TE Mason Fairchild and waived DT Kyler Baugh in a corresponding move. 

Fairchild, 22, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas earlier this month but was waived after a few days. This marks his second stint in New Orleans. 

During his five-year college career at Kansas, Fairchild recorded 82 receptions for 1,111 yards (13.5 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. 

