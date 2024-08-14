Saints Make Two Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints announced they signed TE Mason Fairchild and waived DT Kyler Baugh in a corresponding move.

Fairchild, 22, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas earlier this month but was waived after a few days. This marks his second stint in New Orleans.

During his five-year college career at Kansas, Fairchild recorded 82 receptions for 1,111 yards (13.5 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.