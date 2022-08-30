Saints Officially Announce 18 Roster Cuts

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The New Orleans Saints announced they have made 18 roster cuts as they cut the roster down to 53 players. 

The full list includes:

  1. OL Josh Andrews
  2. LB Jon Bostic
  3. DE Taco Charlton
  4. TE J.P. Holtz
  5. C Nick Martin
  6. LB Eric Wilson
  7. QB Ian Book
  8. WR Dai’Jean Dixon
  9. DB Vincent Gray
  10. DB DaMarcus Fields
  11. LB Chase Hansen
  12. DT Jordan Jackson
  13. TE Lucas Krull
  14. DE Niko Lalos
  15. WR Kirk Merritt
  16. OL Derek Schweiger
  17. LB Nephi Sewell
  18. WR Rashid Shaheed

New Orleans also placed DT Albert Huggins on injured reserve, while WR Kawaan Baker was moved to the reserve/suspended list. 

Book, 24, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal that’s worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus. 

In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards. 

