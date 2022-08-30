Saints Officially Announce 18 Roster Cuts

The New Orleans Saints announced they have made 18 roster cuts as they cut the roster down to 53 players.
The full list includes:
- OL Josh Andrews
- LB Jon Bostic
- DE Taco Charlton
- TE J.P. Holtz
- C Nick Martin
- LB Eric Wilson
- QB Ian Book
- WR Dai’Jean Dixon
- DB Vincent Gray
- DB DaMarcus Fields
- LB Chase Hansen
- DT Jordan Jackson
- TE Lucas Krull
- DE Niko Lalos
- WR Kirk Merritt
- OL Derek Schweiger
- LB Nephi Sewell
- WR Rashid Shaheed
New Orleans also placed DT Albert Huggins on injured reserve, while WR Kawaan Baker was moved to the reserve/suspended list.
Book, 24, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal that’s worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus.
In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards.
