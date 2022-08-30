Saints Officially Announce 18 Roster Cuts

The New Orleans Saints announced they have made 18 roster cuts as they cut the roster down to 53 players.

New Orleans Saints make roster moves to 53https://t.co/chkf1gk2P7 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 30, 2022

The full list includes:

New Orleans also placed DT Albert Huggins on injured reserve, while WR Kawaan Baker was moved to the reserve/suspended list.

Book, 24, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal that’s worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus.

In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards.