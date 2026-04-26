NFC Notes: Rueben Bain, Monroe Freeling, Jordyn Tyson, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers were aware of first-round DE Rueben Bain’s involvement in a fatal car accident from back in March 2024, according to general manager Jason Licht.

“We’ve known about this for a long time. I know it just came out a couple of weeks ago,” Licht said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “It was a very tragic accident, tragic experience for the family, and it’s something you never want to see happen. But he’s a good person. He was involved in something that none of us ever want to be involved in or want any of our loved ones to be involved in. But he loves football. He loves football.”

“Yeah, you know everything has its ups and downs, but I just try to make everything simple as it could possibly be,” Bain said after the details of the accident became public ahead of the draft. “Try to prioritize whatever I prioritize in the moment. And right now, that’s just football and making sure I can just really make it as a main priority for me.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan was clear that first-round OT Monroe Freeling was the best player available on their board at pick No. 19 and believes he’ll be able to play left or right tackle.

“Best player on our board,” Morgan said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “Big, long, athletic, physical, a guy with high upside that we’re extremely excited about. I think he can play left side, he can play right side. Brings a lot of value to us. So, yeah, we’re really excited.”

“We’re gonna figure all that out,” HC Dave Canales replied when asked about a potential position. “Right now, we just gotta get him in here, talk to him, get him on the field. Most of our guys, outside of T-Mo and Ickey, most of our guys end up playing both sides throughout camp. That’s just kinda the way we do it, to give us flexibility. But too early to tell. What I do know is—he’s gonna have a chance to compete. That’s our philosophy, that’s how we do things here. And we’ll give him that chance.”

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore told reporters that the team was impressed when WR Jordyn Tyson visited their building and that the team knows the former Arizona State wide receiver is looking forward to learning from veteran WR Chris Olave.

“When you go through these 30 visits, they, they experience just about our entire building,” Moore recalled during his press conference. “I thought the football junkie part was cool to me, just getting to know, you know, where his mind was.”

“It’s going to be amazing. Take pressure off each other make our job easier. Us one-on-one? It’s gonna get ugly,” Tyson said of Olave. “He’s kind of like me, but he’s proven himself. He’s a great quarterback,” Tyson said of Shough. “Great player, going to continue to do great things.”