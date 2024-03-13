Saints Officially Designate WR Michael Thomas As Post-June 1 Release

The New Orleans Saints officially designated WR Michael Thomas released as a post-June 1 release on Wednesday.

The Saints specifically designed Thomas’ contract for this, so this is really just a formality at this point.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Saints will take on $11,193,588 of dead money while creating $1,210,000 of dead money with this move.

Thomas, 31, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Ohio State in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5.118 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension in 2019.

The Saints brought Thomas back on a one-year contract this past March worth $10 million. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 39 passes for 448 yards receiving and one touchdown.

