Saints Parting Ways With Co-DC Kris Richard

The New Orleans Saints are parting ways with co-DC Kris Richard, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Saints other co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, took the defensive coordinator job in Atlanta, so is an interesting move for New Orleans.

Richard has interviewed with a few teams as a potential defensive coordinator candidate this offseason.

Richard, 43, began his coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2008 as a graduate assistant. He worked his way up to defensive in 2015 and spent three seasons in charge of the Seahawks’ defense before parting ways in 2017.

The Cowboys later hired Richard as their defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator. Richard’s contract with the Cowboys expired in 2019 and he later joined the Saints as their defensive backs coach.