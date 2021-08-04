Saints Place DB Keith Washington On Injured Reserve

Saints HC Sean Payton told reporters Wednesday they have placed DB Keith Washington on injured reserve, per Nick Underhill.

This will end Washington’s season in all likelihood. He went down with a wrist injury during training camp.

Washington, 24, signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia back in April. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

New Orleans re-signed Washington to a futures deal for the 2021 season.

During his two-year college career, Washington recorded 63 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 5 interceptions, 18 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.