Saints Place DE Jabari Zuniga On Reserve/Retired List, Signed G Koda Martin

Per Aaron Wilson, the Saints are placing DE Jabari Zuniga on the reserve/retired list and signing G Koda Martin in his place.

Zuniga, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,726,378 rookie contract when he was among New York’s final roster cuts. He then had a brief stint with the Saints.

For his career, Zuniga appeared in 12 total games for the Jets and Saints, recording ten total tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

We wish Zuniga the best in his retirement from the NFL.