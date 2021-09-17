Saints Place DE Marcus Davenport & LB Kwon Alexander On IR

The New Orleans Saints have placed LB Kwon Alexander and DE Marcus Davenport on injured reserve Friday, according to Field Yates.

Both players will now miss at least the next three games.

The Saints also Alex Armah to their active roster and added Wynton McManis to their practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson.

Davenport, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million dollar rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million dollar signing bonus.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $9.553 million in 2022, per Over The Cap.

In 2021, Davenport has appeared in one game for the Saints and recorded three total tackles and one sack.