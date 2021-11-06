Saints Place Jameis Winston On IR, Elevate Two

Per Nick Underhill, the New Orleans Saints are placing QB Jameis Winston on injured reserve and are also elevating WR Kevin White and DT Josiah Bronson.

Winston, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal last year and returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth up to $12 million this past offseason. He will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL, as well as MCL damage.

In 2021, Winston has appeared in eight games for the Saints and thrown for 1,114 yards to go with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.