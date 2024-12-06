Saints Place TE Taysom Hill On Injured Reserve

The New Orleans Saints officially placed TE Taysom Hill on injured reserve on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Tests earlier this week confirmed the Saints’ fears that Hill is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Ian Rapoport repoted Hill tore his ACL and suffered additional damage in his knee. He went down in Sunday’s loss to the Rams and had to be carted off the field.

Hill, 34, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Saints.

Hill played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving a restricted tender from the Saints last year. New Orleans signed Hill to a two-year deal worth $21 million a month later.

Hill’s deal was set to void before the 2022 season, but the Saints gave Hill a sizable contract extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and due a $10 million base salary in 2025.

In 2024, Hill appeared in eight games for the Saints and rushed for 278 yards on 39 carries (7.1 YPA) and six touchdowns to go along with 23 receptions on 31 targets for 187 yards.