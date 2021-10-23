Saints Place WR Chris Hogan On Retired List

The New Orleans Saints officially placed veteran WR Chris Hogan on the reserve/retired list Saturday.

Nick Underhill reports that Hogan informed the Saints earlier this week that he was going to retire.

According to Underhill, Hogan was facing a suspension and was likely going to miss some time. He was previously on medication that he didn’t have a slip for when he returned to the NFL and he ultimately failed a test.

Hogan, 34, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth back in 2011. He had brief stints with the Giants and Dolphins before signing with the Bills during the 2012 season.

Buffalo brought Hogan back on exclusive rights deals for the next two seasons before the Patriots signed him away as a restricted free agent in 2016. In 2019, Hogan agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers.

Hogan signed with the Jets back in August of last year but he was later released from injured reserve. He eventually signed on with the Saints.

For his career, Hogan appeared in 105 games for the Bills, Patriots, Panthers, Jets and Saints and caught 220 passes for 2,836 yards receiving and 19 total touchdowns over the course of nine seasons.