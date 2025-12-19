Saints Place WR Devaughn Vele On Injured Reserve

The New Orleans Saints are placing WR Devaughn Vele on injured reserve on Friday, per Nick Underhill.

Underhill reported earlier this week that Vele is considered week-to-week with a shoulder injury, and he will evidently be unable to play the rest of the season.

It’s an unfortunate hit to the Saints’ offense to close the season, as Vele has come on strong in recent weeks after being acquired in a preseason trade.

Vele, 28, was originally selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract when Denver traded him to the Saints for a pair of draft picks.

In 2025, Vele appeared in 13 games for the Saints and caught 25 passes on 39 targets for 293 yards and two touchdowns.