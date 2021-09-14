Saints Place WR Michael Thomas On COVID-19 List

The New Orleans Saints have placed WR Michael Thomas on the COVID-19 list Tuesday, according to Field Yates.

It’s worth mentioning that the Saints are dealing with a COVID issue that has impacted some of their assistant coaches.

Thomas opened the season on the PUP list, so he is already out for six weeks. Thomas is recovering from ankle surgery he underwent in June.

Thomas, 28, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Ohio State in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5.118 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension in 2019.

Thomas has three years, $45,448,043 remaining on his contract, with a dead cap of $22,700,000 if he’s traded.

In 2020, Thomas appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught 40 passes for 438 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Thomas as the news is available.