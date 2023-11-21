Saints Placing WR Michael Thomas On IR, Signing WR Marquez Callaway To PS

Brooke Kirchhofer reports that the Saints are placing WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury.

Tom Pelissero adds that the Saints are signing WR Marquez Callaway to their practice squad and promoting CB Cameron Dantzler to their active roster.

Thomas will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can be activated.

Thomas, 30, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Ohio State in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5.118 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension in 2019.

The Saints brought Thomas back on a one-year contract this past March worth $10 million. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Thomas has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 39 passes for 448 yards receiving and one touchdown.