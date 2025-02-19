Saints Promoting Phil Galiano To ST Coordinator

According to Albert Breer, the Saints are promoting assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano as their new special teams coordinator.

Last year, Galiano interviewed for the Buccaneers’ special teams coordinator job before they landed on Thomas McGaughey.

Galiano, 47, began his coaching career as Dickinson’s outside linebacker coach in 2000 and held various coaching roles with New Haven, Villanova, Rutgers, and Florida International until making his NFL debut as the Buccaneers’ assistant special teams coach from 2012-2013.

After returning to Rutgers as their director of recruiting in 2014 and tight ends and special teams coach the following year, Galiano was a special teams intern with the Dolphins in 2016. He signed with Penn State as a defensive consultant in 2017 and special teams coach in 2018.

The Saints signed him as assistant special teams coach in 2019.