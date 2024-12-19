Saints RB Alvin Kamara’s Groin Injury Could Be Season-Ending

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Saints RB Alvin Kamara could miss the rest of the season with a groin injury.

Kamara was injured in Week 15 and is still being evaluated, but the fear is that he’s played his last down of football this year.

Kamara, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024. New Orleans gave Kamara a two-year, $24.5 million extension in October this season.

In 2024, Kamara has appeared in 14 games for the Saints and rushed for 950 yards on 228 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with 68 receptions for 543 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns.