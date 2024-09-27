Saints RB Kendre Miller Expected To Return From IR Next Week

According to Nick Underhill, Saints RB Kendre Miller is expected to return to practice from injured reserve on Wednesday of next week, which will be the first day he’s eligible to be designated to return.

Miller started the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Underhill notes the running back has been out since the first day of training camp but is now recovered.

Miller, 22, hails from Mount Enterprise, Texas, and was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Saints used the No. 71 overall pick in the third round on Miller in 2023.

Miller signed a four-year, $5,654,319 rookie contract that includes a $1,112,232 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,285,071 in 2024.

In 2023, Miller appeared in eight games for the Saints and rushed 41 times for 156 yards (3.8 YPC) and a touchdown to go with 10 catches for 117 yards (11.7 YPC).