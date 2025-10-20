Saints RB Kendre Miller Out For Season With Torn ACL

Jordan Schultz reports that Saints RB Kendre Miller will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL on Sunday.

You can expect that the Saints will place him on injured reserve in the near future, along with C Erik McCoy who will also miss the rest of the season.

Miller, 23, hails from Mount Enterprise, Texas, and was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Saints used the No. 71 overall pick in the third round on Miller in 2023.

Miller signed a four-year, $5,654,319 rookie contract that includes a $1,112,232 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,285,071 in 2024.

In 2025, Miller appeared in seven games for the Saints and rushed for 193 yards on 47 carries (4.1 YPC) and one touchdown. He also caught five passes for 30 yards.

We will have more news on Miller as it becomes available.