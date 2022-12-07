Saints RB Mark Ingram Out For Season With MCL Injury

Ian Rapoport reports that RB Mark Ingram suffered a slight tear of his MCL and will likely miss the remainder of the season, despite not requiring surgery.

Ingram, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011. He played out his rookie contract before returning to the Saints on a four-year, $16 million contract that included $7.6 million guaranteed a few years ago.

Ingram was in the second year of a three-year, $15 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $5 million in 2021 when the Ravens released him in January. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Texans worth up to $3 million.

The Texans traded him back to the Saints during the season and as a part of the deal, he signed a one-year extension with the Saints.

In 2022, Ingram has appeared in eight games for the Saints and rushed for 196 yards on 51 carries (3.8 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with 11 receptions on 12 targets for 46 yards receiving.