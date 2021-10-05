Saints RB Tony Jones Out 3-4 Weeks With Ankle Injury

According to Adam Schefter, Saints RB Tony Jones will miss three to four weeks with an ankle injury.

Jones was carted off during the second quarter of the team’s Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants.

Jones, 23, went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020 and caught on with the Saints. He was waived during final roster cuts but brought back to the practice squad the following day.

He later signed a futures deal with the Saints and made the 53-man roster heading into the 2021 NFL season.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in four games for the Saints, rushing 16 times for 69 yards.