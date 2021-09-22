Saints Re-Sign DB Jordan Miller & LB Wynton McManis To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New Orleans Saints officially re-signed DB Jordan Miller and LB Wynton McManis to their practice squad on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson

Saints Helmets

Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:

  1. WR Kawaan Baker
  2. DT Josiah Bronson
  3. DB KeiVarae Russell
  4. WR Kevin White
  5. WR Easop Winston
  6. TE Ethan Wolf
  7. DB Ka’dar Hollman
  8. DE Jalyn Holmes
  9. G Derrick Kelly
  10. DB Dylan Mabin
  11. OT Caleb Benenoch
  12. WR Kenny Stills
  13. C Austin Reiter
  14. FB Adam Prentice
  15. DB Jordan Miller
  16. LB Wynton McManis

Miller, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Falcons out of Washington back in 2019. He was in the second year of a four-year, $2.75M contract.

Miller was suspended for the first three games of the 2020 season and went on injured reserve after just one game. He has a brief stint with the Seahawks before joining the Saints this summer. 

Miller has been on and off of the Saints’ roster this year. 

In 2019, Miller appeared in 10 games for the Falcons and recorded four tackles, no interceptions and one fumble recovery.

