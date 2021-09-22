Saints Re-Sign DB Jordan Miller & LB Wynton McManis To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints officially re-signed DB Jordan Miller and LB Wynton McManis to their practice squad on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:

WR Kawaan Baker DT Josiah Bronson DB KeiVarae Russell WR Kevin White WR Easop Winston TE Ethan Wolf DB Ka’dar Hollman DE Jalyn Holmes G Derrick Kelly DB Dylan Mabin OT Caleb Benenoch WR Kenny Stills C Austin Reiter FB Adam Prentice DB Jordan Miller LB Wynton McManis

Miller, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Falcons out of Washington back in 2019. He was in the second year of a four-year, $2.75M contract.

Miller was suspended for the first three games of the 2020 season and went on injured reserve after just one game. He has a brief stint with the Seahawks before joining the Saints this summer.

Miller has been on and off of the Saints’ roster this year.

In 2019, Miller appeared in 10 games for the Falcons and recorded four tackles, no interceptions and one fumble recovery.