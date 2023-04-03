Saints Re-Sign LB Andrew Dowell

The New Orleans Saints announced they have re-signed LB Andrew Dowell.

Dowell, 26, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury designation during camp, however, and later released from injured reserve.

He caught on with the Saints’ practice squad late in the season and signed a futures deal for 2020. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before signing another futures deal in 2021.

Dowell made the roster each of the past two seasons.

In 2022, Dowell appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded four total tackles and two forced fumbles.