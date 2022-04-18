Saints Re-Sign RB Dwayne Washington To One-Year Deal

The New Orleans Saints announced on Monday that they have re-signed RB Dwayne Washington to a one-year deal.

Washington, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He spent two years in Detroit before being waived as they cut their roster down to 53 players coming out of the preseason.

Washington later signed on to the Saints’ practice squad at the start of the 2018 regular season. He was promoted to their active roster and eventually managed to make the 53-man roster.

The Saints re-signed Washington to a one-year deal in 2020 and 2021 and are now opting to do so for a third straight year.

In 2021, Washington appeared in 14 games for the Saints and rushed four times for 16 yards and no touchdowns. He also returned three kicks for a total of 56 yards.