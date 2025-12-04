Saints Re-Sign Two To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints re-signed WR Kevin Austin and OL Barry Wesley to the practice squad on Thursday.

New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:

DB Dalys Beanum DB Elliott Davison T Easton Kilty DB Jayden Price LB Nephi Sewell K Charlie Smyth (International) TE Treyton Welch QB Jake Haener LB Fadil Diggs QB Hunter Dekkers (Injured) WR Ronnie Bell TE Moliki Matavao DT Coziah Izzard WR Samori Toure K Cade York DB Beanie Bishop WR Kevin Austin OL Barry Wesley

Austin Jr., 25, originally went undrafted out of Notre Dame back in 2022. He caught on with the Jaguars and was among their final roster cuts, later being brought back to the practice squad.

He signed a reserve/futures deal with the team back in January of 2023 but wound up being waived in August of that year. Austin Jr. then signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL back in January of 2024, going on to win the UFL Championship with the team.

He returned to the Saints at the start of this season and has bounced on and off the practice squad.

During his time at Notre Dame, Austin Jr. appeared in 26 games and had 13 starts. He caught 54 passes for 996 yards (18.4 YPC) and seven touchdowns. He also had one carry for eight yards.

In 2024, Austin appeared in eight games for the Saints and caught 11 passes for 151 yards.

In 2025, Austin has appeared in one game for the Saints but did not record any statistics.