Saints Re-Sign WR Kevin White To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints have re-signed veteran WR Kevin White to the practice squad, per Aaron Wilson.

White, 30, is a former No. 7 overall pick by the Bears out of West Virginia in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $16.563 million fully guaranteed rookie contract.

White has struggled to remain healthy since being drafted. He missed his entire rookie season after sustaining a stress fracture in his shin, and then landed on the injured reserve once again in 2016 after suffering a spiral fracture in his fibula.

The year after that, White sustained another season-ending injury in Week 1 after going down with a fractured collarbone.

White signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in 2019 but was cut before the start of the season. From there, he had a short stint with 49ers before he caught on with the Saints. White has bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster in New Orleans for going on two seasons now.

In 2022, White has appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught two of five targets for 74 yards.