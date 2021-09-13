Saints Re-Sign DL Montravius Adams, Release DB Jordan Miller

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints are re-signing DL Montravius Adams to their active roster on Monday.

The Saints also released DB Jordan Miller, per Aaron Wilson.

Adams, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He’s finished his four-year, $3.26 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

He finished last season on the injured reserve due to a toe injury but was activated in February. The Patriots signed him to a one-year contract in free agency but elected to cut him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Adam signed on with the Saints but was temporarily released last week.

In 2020, Adams appeared in eight games and recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and no sacks.