Saints Re-Signing QB Jameis Winston To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $12M

Shams Charania of the Athletic reports that the Saints are re-signing QB Jameis Winston to a contract.

According to Adam Schefter, Winston is signing a one-year contract worth up to $12 million with the Saints.

Recent reports mentioned that Winston was likely to return to New Orleans and compete for the starting job this summer along with Taysom Hill.

Winston, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.

Winston signed with the Saints on a one-year, $1.1 million deal this past offseason. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Winston appeared in four games for the Saints and completed 7-11 passing attempts for 75 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.

