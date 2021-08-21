Saints Release Four Players From Injured Reserve

The New Orleans Saints officially waived four players from injured reserve on Saturday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Alexander, 24, was selected by Washington in the sixth round of the 2018 supplemental draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.6 million but was waived by Washington coming out of the preseason in 2019 and re-signed to the practice squad.

Washington later released Alexander from their practice squad. He caught on with the Rams’ practice squad and signed a futures deal for 2020 but was waived again coming out of camp. He signed a futures deal with the 49ers for 2021 but was cut back in May.

The Saints signed him to a deal earlier this month before placing him on injured reserve.

In 2018, Alexader appeared in nine games for Washington and recorded four total tackles.

Maher, 31, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent of Nebraska back in 2013. He lasted just a few months in New York before he waived and later signed by the Cowboys during the preseason.

From there, Maher spent three years in the CFL before signing a one-year deal with the Browns in 2017. He later had a brief stint with the Browns before signing on with the Cowboys during the 2018 offseason.

Maher later played for the Jets, Washington and Texans before joining the Cardinals late last season. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract this past January but waived him soon after.

The Saints signed Maher to a contract a few weeks ago before placing him on injured reserve.

In 2019, Maher appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and made 20-30 field goal attempts (66.7 percent) as well as all 36 of his extra point attempts.