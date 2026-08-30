Saints Releasing K Charlie Smyth

ESPN’s Katherine Terrell reports the Saints are releasing K Charlie Smyth.

Smyth, 25, is a native of Newry, Ireland, and is a goalkeeper with Down GAA in the Gaelic Athletic Association.

He became the first player from his sport to make a venture into the NFL. Smyth is one of four Irishmen to be in the NFL International Player Pathway, including Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan, Wicklow footballer Mark Jackson, and rugby player Darragh Leader.

The Saints signed Smyth to a contract last year and he was on and off the roster before signing a three-year deal in December 2025.

In 2025, Smyth appeared in six games for the Saints and converted 12 of 16 field goal attempts to go along with all 13 extra point tries.